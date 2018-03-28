Gossip: Jesus to resurrect Manchester City talks in the summer?

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus

Wednesday’s football stories claim Brazilian striker will wait over contract talks...

Daily Mail: Gabriel Jesus will wait until the summer to discuss terms with Manchester City after turning down a deal worth £90,000 a week.

The Sun: City are, however, eyeing a club record £75m move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Marca: Madrid are interested in the summer signing of Roma keeper Alisson.

Daily Mirror: Everton have set their sights on Shakhtar Donetsk’s Paulo Fonseca as a replacement for current boss Sam Allardyce.

Marca: Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso says he has not considered leaving the club despite speculation over his future.

Daily Mirror: Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti refused to answer a question about possibly joining Manchester United.

Turkish-Football.com: Newcastle United have been scouting Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup.