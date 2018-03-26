Gossip: Ins and outs at Liverpool?

Monday’s transfer stories claim it could be one in and out at Anfield.....

Daily Star: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner with an £87m bid planned.

The Sun: Emre Can will leave Anfield on a free transfer unless his salary is increased to £200,000 a week.

Kicker: Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel will replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal this summer.

Sportbuzzer: Alternatively, Tuchel is on his way to Paris St Germain.

Daily Star: Juventus will battle Manchester United in trying to sign Aaron Ramsey.

Daily Record: United are interested in Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney.

Daily Mail: Celtic forward Scott Sinclair is interesting Bournemouth and Brighton.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Inter Milan have beaten Manchester City and Barcelona to the free transfer signing of Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij.

Daily Mirror: Swansea City are keen to sign Leicester City loanee Andy King permanently if they avoid relegation.