Gossip: Hazard warning for Manchester United?

Tuesday’s football stories claim Belgian will not move to Old Trafford....

Daily Mail: Eden Hazard says there is ‘no chance’ of him leaving Chelsea for Manchester United.

Tuttosport: Blues striker Alvaro Morata could leave Stamford Bridge for Juventus.

L’Equipe: Chelsea have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Lyon’s Nabil Fekhir.

Daily Star: A management team of Carlo Ancelotti and either Patrick Vieira or Mikel Arteta is Arsenal’s back-up should they fail to hire Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal are confident Jack Wilshere will stay with the club after offering him a new deal.

The Sun: Liverpool have spoken to Juventus about midfielder Sami Khedira during negotiations over Emre Can’s possible move to Serie A.

Calciomercato: Bayern Munich are prepared to sell Robert Lewandowski, a target for Manchester United, this summer.

Daily Express: Barcelona’s president say they are in talks to renew the contract of another United target, Samuel Umtiti.

The Guardian: Ruben Neves is looking forward to playing for Wolves in the Premier League despite speculation over his future at Molineux.