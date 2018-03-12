Gossip: Gareth to Bale out of Madrid this summer?

Monday’s transfer stories claim Welshman is set for a return to England...

Diario Gol: Gareth Bale is set to leave Real Madrid this summer with a likely return to the Premier League.

El Confidencial: Madrid are interested in Liverpool’s Mo Salah as a possible replacement but have been told they would have to pay £142m.

ESPN: Manchester United are favourites to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Daily Mirror: United, along with Liverpool, have been told to forget about signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer.

Canal+: Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is one of Paris St Germain’s top transfer targets.

L’Equipe: Arsenal face competition from Napoli and Roma in their bid to sign Toulouse keeper Alban Lafont.

Daily Mirror: The Gunners are ready to loan out Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.