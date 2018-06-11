Gossip: French test for Chelsea?

Monday’s football stories link French champions with Blues midfielder...

Paris United: Paris St Germain are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Tuttosport: Inter Milan could make a move for Blues defender Davide Zappacosta.

El Mundo Deportivo: Chelsea and Liverpool are set to compete for Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen.

The Independent: Gareth Bale will stay at Real Madrid until a new manager is appointed.

Il Messagero: Madrid are preparing a £132m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who interests Manchester United.

Daily Mirror: Everton, Fulham and Leicester City want Norwich City midfielder James Maddison.

Daily Mail: Leeds United are lining up a bid for Derby County striker Matej Vydra.

Turkish Football: Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu.