Gossip: French interest in Spurs’ midfielder?

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen
Thursday’s transfer stories link Danish playmaker with Paris move....

Daily Express: Paris St Germain have set their sights on a £100m move for Spurs’ Christian Eriksen.

Daily Mail: Another PSG target, N’Golo Kante, is ready to stay with Chelsea even if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Sun: Marouane Fellaini has told Manchester United he is open to joining a Chinese club if he is not offered a new deal.

Daily Star: United are set to open talks with Marcus Rashford over a new contract.

Daily Mail: West Bromwich Albion are to approach Brentford boss Dean Smith and Leicester City assistant Michael Appleton over their vacant managerial position.

Daily Mirror: Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez wants written guarantees about his future budget and powers as they try to arrange a new contract.