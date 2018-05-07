Gossip: First man out of Manchester United?

Monday’s football stories claim attacker has the green light to leave Old Trafford....

Tuttosport: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has approved a deal for Anthony Martial to join Juventus.

Metro: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has laughed off rumours linking them with deals for Lyon’s Nabil Fekir and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Daily Mirror: Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who has been linked with the role at Chelsea, has told the Italian club to fire him if they are unhappy with his work.

The Times: Leicester City want Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner with Claude Puel expected to leave the former Premier League champions.

Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace are ready to sell striker Christian Benteke this summer.