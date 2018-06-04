Gossip: Everton keeper the Pick for Bayern Munich?

Monday’s football gossip claims England man is in demand.....

https://www.footballwire.co.uk/|Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The Sun: Bayern Munich will keep tabs on Everton keeper Jordan Pickford during the World Cup.

Marca: Roma keeper Alisson will reject a move to Liverpool and wait to join Real Madrid.

The Sun: Everton are preparing a £30m bid for Newcastle United defender Jamal Lascelles.

Daily Mirror: Everton will battle Brighton and Hove Albion for the £5m signing of Charlton Athletic defender Ezri Konsa.

Daily Mail: Real Madrid want to make a quick managerial appointment after admitting defeat in their pursuit of Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Times: Fulham will hold talks with manager Slavisa Jokanovic over a new contract.

Sky Sports: Huddersfield Town are interested in signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva.

Aargauer Zeitung: Xherdan Shaqiri will leave Stoke City this summer as he wants to join a Premier League club.

The Sun: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to sign Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria on loan.