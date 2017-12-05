Gossip: Duo take their time over contracts?

Tuesday’s football stories claim two star performers will wait on new deals...
Daily Mirror: Raheem Sterling will delay talks on a new Manchester City contract until after the World Cup.
The Times: Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is stalling on a new deal in the hope of attracting an offer from Real Madrid.
The Sun: Arsenal are willing to sell Theo Walcott next month amid interest from Southampton and West Ham United.
Daily Mail: Manchester United are confident of a £50m move for Spurs’ Danny Rose either next month or in the summer.
Daily Mirror: Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez wants £20m to buy a left-back, playmaker and striker next month.
Marca: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says former team-mate Neymar will not leave Paris St Germain for Real Madrid.
Daily Mail: Madrid, for their part, could rival West Ham United for the signing of Krasnodar’s Russian striker Fyodor Smolov.
