Gossip: Chelsea Stoke interest in veteran striker?

Friday’s football rumours claim the Blues have a surprise target in mind...

Daily Telegraph: Stoke City striker Peter Crouch has emerged as a new target for Chelsea.

Daily Star: Chelsea are keen to sign Roma pair Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, who could cost a combined £77m.

Daily Mirror: Manchester City have expressed an interest in Liverpool’s Emre Can, whose future could depend on their pursuit of Schalke’s Leon Goretzka.

L’Equipe: Tottenham Hotspur are rivalling Manchester United in a bid to sign Paris St Germain striker Lucas Moura.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta says striker Paulo Dybala will have to submit a transfer request to have any chance of joining Manchester United.

Bild: Arsenal are one step nearer to signing Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he was left out of their squad to face Hertha Berlin.

The Sun: the Gunners are also closing in on new deals for Jack Wilshere and Mesut Ozil.

Daily Star: Besiktas have joined Watford in the race for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.

Daily Mail: West Bromwich Albion are in talks to sign Basle full-back Michael Lang.