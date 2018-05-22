Gossip: Chelsea’s top target revealed?

Tuesday’s football news links FA Cup winners with a new striker....

Daily Telegraph: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is Chelsea’s main summer target.

Daily Express: Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has become a surprise candidate for the Chelsea managerial position.

Metro: Manchester United are ready to pull out of a £53m move for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.

The Independent: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is targeting either Burnley defender James Tarkowski or Newcastle United’s Jamal Lascelles.

Daily Star: Barcelona are ready to move for Spurs teenager Reo Griffiths.

ESPN: Brighton are closing in on a deal for Nigerian defender Leon Balogun.

Daily Mirror: John Terry will keep Aston Villa waiting on his future with offers on the table from Major League Soccer and the Chinese Super League.

Daily Mail: Gianluigi Buffon is nearing a move to Paris St Germain.