Gossip: Chelsea’s chosen one?

Tuesday’s football news could be bad news for Spurs supporters....

The Sun: Chelsea have earmarked Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino as Antonio Conte’s successor.

Daily Mirror: Spurs will listen to summer offers for Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose.

Daily Mail: Arsenal have identified Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta as their preferred replacement for Arsene Wenger.

Daily Star: Alternatively, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could still become Gunners boss if he wins a battle over transfers.

The Sun: Manchester United are ready to pay the £44m release clause for Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj.

Daily Mirror: Everton will sack Sam Allardyce within 48 hours as they close in on the appointment of Marco Silva.

Daily Star: Manchester City are keen on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Daily Mail: West Ham United met Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca hours after David Moyes’ contract expired.

Daily Mirror: Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Daily Mail: Southampton want to sign Celta Vigo winger Pione Sisto, who has a £36m release clause.