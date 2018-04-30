Gossip: Celtic defender in demand?

Monday’s football stories claim full-back is interesting three Premier League clubs.....

The Sun: Bournemouth are ready to rival Spurs and Manchester United for the signing of Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

Daily Mirror: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to confirm whether he will be in charge next season.

Daily Mail: Christian Benteke will discuss his future with Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Daily Mirror: West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson is a target for Burnley, Wolves and West Ham United.

Daily Telegraph: Baggies keeper Ben Foster wants caretaker boss Darren Moore to become the permanent manager.

The Sun: Ajax want to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Daily Star: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema will both stay at the club.