Gossip: Busy summers for Liverpool and Manchester United?

Monday’s transfer rumours link a host of names with Premier League pair....

Daily Mirror: Liverpool are set to step up their search for a new keeper with Roma’s Alisson and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak among the main targets.

La Repubblica: Alternatively the Reds are monitoring AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Sun: Manchester United are ready to make a £200m move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale – but he has concerns over their style of play.

Daily Telegraph: Bayern Munich are also keen on signing Bale, who says any decision to leave Madrid will be his.

The Guardian: However, Manchester City are not interested in a move for the Welshman.

Metro: Manchester United have made a club record £96m offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Tuttosport: United midfielder Paul Pogba has demanded a move back to Juventus.

Daily Mirror: Real Betis have opened talks with the Old Trafford club over a potential deal for midfielder Andreas Pereira.

Face TV: Roma striker Edin Dzeko says he was told to reject a January move to Chelsea – but is open to a summer move away from the Italian capital.