Gossip: Barcelona to spend big for Coutinho?

Tuesday’s transfer rumours claim Liverpool will hold out for a huge fee for their main man....

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool will demand an ‘astronomical’ fee from Barcelona before they consider selling Philippe Coutinho.

Record: Napoli will be ready to let defender Faouzi Ghoulam move to Manchester United as they close in on the signing of his replacement, Benfica’s Alejandro Grimaldo.

Sky Italia: Chelsea’s hopes of signing Giorgio Chiellini have suffered a setback after he hinted at signing a new deal with Juventus.

The Guardian: Swansea City are keen on West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho but may need to consider offers for Alfie Mawson and Ki Sung-yeung.

The Sun: Huddersfield Town and Watford are targeting Wolves defender Kortney Hause.