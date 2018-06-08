Gossip: Aston Villa’s Gealish earning his Spurs?

Friday’s football gossip links midfielder with North London switch....

Daily Telegraph: Spurs are set to make a £40m bid for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Daily Mail: However, they will end their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha after being quoted a fee of £70m.

Diario Gol: Manchester United will let David de Gea join Real Madrid –if they can sign Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

The Independent: United boss Jose Mourinho will use his transfer budget to sign a back-up striker for Romelu Lukaku.

Daily Mirror: West Ham United have placed a £60m valuation on striker Marko Arnautovic.

Daily Mail: The Hammers, for their part, are in talks over the free transfer signing of Yaya Toure.

Bild: Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno, who would cost £22m.

Daily Mail: Gonazlo Higuain’s claim that the Premier League ‘fascinates me a lot’ has increased Chelsea’s interest in the Juventus striker.