Gossip: Arteta set for Arsenal move?

Monday’s football rumours claim former Gunner is set for the manager’s office....

Metro: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he wants the best for coach Mikel Arteta amid speculation he will be the new Arsenal manager.

Daily Express: Arsenal are also targeting Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Sun: Wolves want to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof on loan.

Daily Express: United, Real Madrid and Barcelona target Neymar wants to wait until after the World Cup to discuss any potential move from PSG.

Tuttosport: Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri will look to bring in striker Gonzalo Higuain if he is appointed as Chelsea manager.

Daily Mirror: Everton and West Ham United are both pursuing former Hull City and Watford boss Marco Silva.

Daily Express: Wilfried Zaha says he has no intention of leaving Crystal Palace this summer.

Daily Mirror: Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has refused to give any assurances over his future.