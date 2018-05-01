Gossip: Arsenal keen to keep Wilshere?

Tuesday’s football stories claim Gunners have offered their midfielder a new deal....

Daily Mirror: Arsenal have made an improved contract offer to Jack Wilshere amid interest from Wolves and Everton.

Daily Star: Chelsea are considering replacing boss Antonio Conte with Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann.

Daily Telegraph: Any hopes Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers had of the Chelsea job have been hindered by their anger at his treatment of loanee Charly Musonda.

The Sun: Manchester United assistant boss Rui Faria has emerged as a candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Daily Star: Wenger has turned down the chance to manage Paris St Germain and is keen to become France boss.

Daily Express: Wolves will join the race to sign Jack Butland if Stoke City are relegated.

The Sun: Sunderland want former striker Kevin Phillips to become their new manager.

Daily Star: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Gareth Bale to stay with the club.