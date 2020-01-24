George Tanner’s gratitude to Morecambe after leaving the club and joining Salford City on loan

George Tanner has thanked Morecambe for their work in developing him as a player after leaving the club.

The defender was recalled from his season-long loan by parent club Manchester United on Friday before promptly heading to Salford City on a similar deal for the remainder of the season.

There had been speculation earlier this month that the full-back, who is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer, would be moving on.

“It’s been a great experience playing for Morecambe,” Tanner told the club’s website.

“I managed to play 28 games, which is more than I expected to play when I first arrived.

“I played 20 games in the whole of last season so to play 28 already this season has been very good for me.”

Having arrived on loan, Tanner quickly displaced Adam Buxton on the right-hand side of the Shrimps’ defence.

He became a fans’ favourite with a number of man-of-the-match performances after being brought in by former boss Jim Bentley.

Those displays continued under Bentley’s replacement, Derek Adams, although the loan signing of another right-back in Ryan Cooney seemed to indicate Tanner would be leaving earlier than expected.

Tanner said: “I think for my career it’s been good to experience a relegation battle.

“Hopefully I don’t have to experience one again but it has been a real learning curve for me so I’m glad to have experienced it.

“It’s been great to meet the bunch of lads that are here, I think Morecambe is a great football club and what we have here is special.

“I’ve loved spending the time with the players and the coaches ever since the day I arrived.

“I’ll definitely be looking out for the results, I want the lads to do well and I hope they don’t go down. I don’t think they will because the team has a great spirit”

Tanner’s departure followed 24 hours after Lewis Alessandra departed the club at the end of his short-term deal.

Despite speculation linking him with a move to AFC Fylde, Alessandra has joined Carlisle United until the end of the season.