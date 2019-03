Football Web Pages use a super computer algorithm to anticipate the most likely scoreline of every match, based on previous goals and results. Click and scroll through the pages to see its predictions:

1. Norwich City 2-1 Swansea City Norwich win: 62.4%. Draw: 19.1%. Swansea win: 18.4%.

2. Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Preston North End Blackburn win: 56.4%. Draw: 24.6%. Preston win: 19.9%.

3. Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Millwall Bolton win: 30.4%. Draw: 33.4%. Milwall win: 36.2%.

4. Bristol City 1-1 Leeds United Bristol City win: 43.8%. Draw: 27%. Leeds win: 29.1%

