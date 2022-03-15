Fylde coast amateur football: Villa secure cup final place
Wyre Villa are through to the West Lancashire League's President's Cup final after a 3-1 win over division one leaders Milnthorpe.
Read More
Phil Doughty opened the scoring before a goal in each half by Oliver Evans secured a decider with Haslingden St Mary's, who beat Millom 2-1 in the other semi.
Blackpool Wren Rovers won't be joining them in a final, though, beaten 1-0 by Coppull United in the Richardson Cup semis.
Premier division leaders Thornton Cleveleys were held to a goalless draw at fourth-placed Hurst Green.
Thornton's closest challengers are now Fulwood Amateurs, who are nine points behind with four games in hand after a 2-0 win at Poulton.
Both goals came in nine second-half minutes as Poulton dropped back into the bottom two.
Freckleton were 2-1 at Furness Rovers in division two thanks to first-half goals by Saul Hamer.
Three Sunday Trophy quarter-finals were staged in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, and Highfield Social won their all-premier division tie against Mavricks 5-3 to advance to the semis.
Sencat of division one defeated 2B club Trilanco 2-0, while AFC Broadwaters won their all-2A tie against Spen Dyke 3-0 on penalties after a goalless draw.
West Coast Sports moved three points clear at the top of division one with a 5-2 win over Little Black Pug, while Newton Arms' 1-1 draw with Unity Rangers lifted them off the bottom and Blackpool Town beat A&P Autos 5-1.
In 2A, Belle Vue's 4-1 win over Marton Athletic Red moved them above Clifton Rangers, who went down 3-1 at 21st Century Windows.
And in 2B, AFC Lytham moved within a point of second-placed Thornton Wanderers by beating them 7-1, while ever-improving AFC Cleveleys defeated Freckleton 6-0.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here.