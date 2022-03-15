Fylde coast amateur football: Villa secure cup final place

Phil Doughty opened the scoring before a goal in each half by Oliver Evans secured a decider with Haslingden St Mary's, who beat Millom 2-1 in the other semi.

Blackpool Wren Rovers won't be joining them in a final, though, beaten 1-0 by Coppull United in the Richardson Cup semis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday Trophy action between Spen Dyke and Broadwaters Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Premier division leaders Thornton Cleveleys were held to a goalless draw at fourth-placed Hurst Green.

Thornton's closest challengers are now Fulwood Amateurs, who are nine points behind with four games in hand after a 2-0 win at Poulton.

Both goals came in nine second-half minutes as Poulton dropped back into the bottom two.

Freckleton were 2-1 at Furness Rovers in division two thanks to first-half goals by Saul Hamer.

Three Sunday Trophy quarter-finals were staged in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, and Highfield Social won their all-premier division tie against Mavricks 5-3 to advance to the semis.

Sencat of division one defeated 2B club Trilanco 2-0, while AFC Broadwaters won their all-2A tie against Spen Dyke 3-0 on penalties after a goalless draw.

West Coast Sports moved three points clear at the top of division one with a 5-2 win over Little Black Pug, while Newton Arms' 1-1 draw with Unity Rangers lifted them off the bottom and Blackpool Town beat A&P Autos 5-1.

In 2A, Belle Vue's 4-1 win over Marton Athletic Red moved them above Clifton Rangers, who went down 3-1 at 21st Century Windows.

And in 2B, AFC Lytham moved within a point of second-placed Thornton Wanderers by beating them 7-1, while ever-improving AFC Cleveleys defeated Freckleton 6-0.