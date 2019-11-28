Fundraising drive to extend Garstang Sports Club

A major fund raising appeal will be launched next week to double the size of Garstang Sports Club.

If sufficient cash can be raised the ambitious extension programme will see a new hospitality suite, a new meeting room, a first aid room, four modern changing room and a cricket viewing area built. There will also be a new referees’ room.

New flood defence measures are to be installed and a separate garage will be built for grounds equipment.

Club trustee Charlie Collinson said: “We’re virtually doubling the size of the club. The future is that the club in its existing format needs substantial upgrades.”

Full details of the plans and their cost will be unveiled at two presentations at the Wyrebank on Thursday, December 5 at 5pm and 7pm.

Charlie predicted that all the new housing developments being built around the town would also create future added demand for the club facilities: “There’s been major development in the area ... those people with young families are going to want to join a local sports club so we have to accommodate that for the future.”

He added that the changing facilities’ upgrades were needed to conform to current standards required by national bodies such as the England Cricket Board and Rugby Football Union.

The club at the top end of High Street, is home to football, cricket, rugby, tennis, running and canoeing clubs.

The Wyrebank presentations will outline what the club currently does and its ambitions for the future.

Charlie said the fund raising would start immediately and in the longer term, once funds had been raised locally, any additional funding would be sought from national sports bodies and the Lottery fund. He said: “We’re asking for help. We’re asking for the public to come forward and help in any way they can.”

He added: “The sports club has never been stronger. We’ve never had as many members. During the course of a year we probably have in excess of 800 people engaged in sports from the age of four to seventy.”

The club in its present form was built in 1993. The site, near the river Wyre, has flooded three times in recent years.

• Any individuals or businesses planning to attend are asked to RSVP Charlie Collinson on 07825 508692 or emailcolgar69@yahoo.co.uk