Fulwood Amateurs push FC United of Manchester all the way in friendly clash

A decent-sized crowd turned out for the game which was Fulwood’s final warm-up before starting their West Lancashire League Premier Division season this weekend against Burscough Richmond.

For FC United manager Neil Reynolds, it was a return to familiar turf.

He did some coaching and fitness work at Fulwood after United’s season had been curtailed.

Action from Fulwood Amateurs' pre-season friendly with FC United at Lightfoot Green Photo: Steven Taylor Photography

Reynolds is long-time pal of Fulwood manager Tony Hesketh - they worked together for a time in education - this the ideal time to bring their sides together.

Fulwood took a seventh-minute lead after a bright start, 19-year-old Lucas Weaver scoring with a well-taken finish.

Despite coming under a lot of pressure, it was lead which Hesketh’s men held until the 58th minute, former Bamber Bridge forward Regan Linney finding the net.

FC United scored their winner with almost the last kick of the game, substitute Elliott Johnson finding the top corner with a shot.

It was a good workout for both sides, FC starting their season a week on Saturday.

FC United boss Reynolds said: "I have got really close friends at Fulwood Amateurs and I'd like to say thank you to everyone who came to the game.

"I really want them to have a good season and win the West Lancs Premier, they made me so welcome when I came here. It was only fitting I brought my side here to play."

Reynolds gave a debut to Preston-born Jonathan Smith who has previously played for Morecambe, Luton, Forest Green, Swindon, York and Chesterfield.