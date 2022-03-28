Fulwood Amateurs and Slyne with West to meet in LFA Amateur Shield final
Fulwood Amateurs face Slyne with Hest in the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield Final on Tuesday evening.
The two West Lancashire League Premier Division sides go toe-to-toe at Leyland’s County Ground, kick-off 7.30pm.
It’s a clash Fulwood manager Tony Hesketh thinks is a tight one to call, with him regarding the sides as evenly matched.
Hesketh said: “We are looking forward to it enormously. Both sides have done extremely well to get to the final.
"We’ve had some tough games along the way, we beat the holders FC St Helens in the quarter finals and some of our best football has been played in the competition.
"In the league we’ve played Slyne twice this season and both teams will know about one another.
"We might be a bit higher in the league but we start even-steven and it should be a very good game.”
Fulwood beat Stoneclough 4-1 in the semi-finals, with Slyne 2-1 winners against Rochdale Sacred Heart.
Hesketh’s men were victorious on Saturday in the league, winning 4-2 against CMB at Lighfoot Green – Ryan Dodd (2), Will Pitt and Lucas Weaver on target.
It kept them in second place in the Premier Division table, nine points behind Thornton Cleveleys but with three games in hand.
"We had to come from behind to win on Saturday after being 2-1 down,” said Hesketh.
"The pitch was bone dry which made good football difficult at times but we have a lot of energy about us, we’ve got some young lads with a high level of fitness.”
Admission at Leyland is £8 adults and £4 children/concessions.