Fulwood Amateurs and Slyne with West to meet in LFA Amateur Shield final

The two West Lancashire League Premier Division sides go toe-to-toe at Leyland’s County Ground, kick-off 7.30pm.

It’s a clash Fulwood manager Tony Hesketh thinks is a tight one to call, with him regarding the sides as evenly matched.

Hesketh said: “We are looking forward to it enormously. Both sides have done extremely well to get to the final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulwood Amateurs manager Tony Hesketh

"We’ve had some tough games along the way, we beat the holders FC St Helens in the quarter finals and some of our best football has been played in the competition.

"In the league we’ve played Slyne twice this season and both teams will know about one another.

"We might be a bit higher in the league but we start even-steven and it should be a very good game.”

Fulwood beat Stoneclough 4-1 in the semi-finals, with Slyne 2-1 winners against Rochdale Sacred Heart.

Action from Fulwood Amateurs' pre-season friendly against FC United at Lightfoot Green. Pic: Steven Taylor Photography

Hesketh’s men were victorious on Saturday in the league, winning 4-2 against CMB at Lighfoot Green – Ryan Dodd (2), Will Pitt and Lucas Weaver on target.

It kept them in second place in the Premier Division table, nine points behind Thornton Cleveleys but with three games in hand.

"We had to come from behind to win on Saturday after being 2-1 down,” said Hesketh.

"The pitch was bone dry which made good football difficult at times but we have a lot of energy about us, we’ve got some young lads with a high level of fitness.”