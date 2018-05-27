Fulham up but Mitrovic’s future up in the air

Aleksandar Mitrovic is sure Fulham will flourish in the Premier League next season – with or without him.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s swashbuckling side ended their four year top-flight absence by digging deep to beat Aston Villa and win Saturday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Fulham defender Denis Odoi’s sending off brought a nervy ending to proceedings, but captain Tom Cairney’s goal proved enough for a 1-0 win over Villa.

Mitrovic has shone brightly in attack since his deadline day loan move from Newcastle in January.

The Serbia striker said of his future. “Of course I am really happy here. I had the best three and a half, four months of my career.

“I am still a Newcastle player, I have two years left on my contract, so we will see.”