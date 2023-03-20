Former Premier League ace Mark Pugh signs for Clitheroe

Under Eddie Howe , Pugh helped the Cherries reach the top flight of English football and made more than 300 appearances, 67 of which came in the Premier League .

Boss Dave Dempsey said “To bring in a player of Marc’s calibre is testament to everything we are trying to do at this football club. Marc will add an abundance of quality to the group, a vast amount of experience and will hopefully be able to give us that extra bit of quality to see games off for the run in of the season.”