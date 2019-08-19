Former Longridge pupil Andy Lonergan misses out on fairytale Liverpool debut

Former Longridge St Cecilia’s pupil Andy Lonergan missed out on a debut for Liverpool at the weekend.

The 35-year-old was in line to start at Southampton when Reds’ back-up keeper, Adrian, sustained an ankle injury after their UEFA Super Cup win against Chelsea – only to make a quick recovery.

Injury to Liverpool’s first choice keeper, Alisson, meant Lonergan had penned a short-term deal to act as back-up to Adrian with youngster Caoimhin Kelleher also unavailable.

Explaining Adrian’s injury, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: “A supporter jumped over something, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked his ankle. It’s crazy.”