Former Blackpool man becomes Morecambe’s fifth summer arrival

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley made his fifth summer signing with the arrival of John O’Sullivan.

The 25-year-old winger agreed a two-year deal with Morecambe after being released by Blackpool at the end of last season.

Bentley had been on the lookout for a winger after loanee Piero Mingoia went back to Accrington Stanley come the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Bentley said: “It’s a big signing for us. He’s a good age, he’s got good experience, he’s been playing at a higher level and he wants to play games and be successful.

“He’s the type of player we’re always been impressed with when we’ve come up against him in the past and we have tried to sign him a few times before.

“We are pleased to have him on board and I’m sure he will be a big player for us.

“He’s had a couple of disrupted seasons but he’s determined to get up to 40-plus games this season, chip in with goals and assists and we look forward to having him here.”

O’Sullivan, who spent part of last season on loan at Dundee in the Scottish Premier League, is also a former Republic of Ireland U21 international.

He follows Michael Howard, Tom Brewitt, Adam Buxton and Cole Stockton in joining the Shrimps ahead of the new season.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to get it over the line. At this stage of my career, I think it is the perfect fit for me.

“I had a few other options but at this stage of my career I want to be playing every week and the gaffer sold it well to me so I think it is the perfect move.

“I’d heard the gaffer had been interested in me in the past, when I met him last week I agreed with everything he said and that is why I am here today.”