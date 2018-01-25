Fleetwood forward McAleny says competition can be the key to ending season on a high

There are six Fleetwood forwards battling for a starting spot at Gillingham and striker Conor McAleny says that competition for places can help them finish the season on a high.

There are six Fleetwood forwards battling for a starting spot at Gillingham and striker Conor McAleny says that competition for places can help them finish the season on a high.

Town head to an in-form Gillingham side aware that a win would see them leapfrog their 12th-placed hosts and climb up to 10th, if results elsewhere go their way.

They may have lost 2-1 to promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers at the weekend but McAleny, who netted his first goal since August, says the second half performance should give them heart heading to the Priestfield Stadium.

The forward is now competing for a starting spot in a current 4-3-3 formation against Ash Hunter, Wes Burns, Devante Cole, Jordy Hiwula and new boy Paddy Madden.

And McAleny says that competition can only help Town thrive in the second half of the season.

Speaking on the competition, the 25-year-old said: “I think you need it.

“Every day in training you want to be on the ball because you might not be playing.”

That competition has been heightened by McAleny’s own return from that ankle injury just before the turn of the year and the recruitment of Madden from Scunthorpe United.

Madde made an immediate impact by scoring and teeing-up his fellow new arrival, Toumani Diagouraga, in Town’s 2-1 win at Southend United earlier this month.

Coupled with Bobby Grant’s continued return from an ankle injury it means Town are looking strong.

That forward line might be reduced by one if 12-goal hot-shot Devante Cole is sold during the transfer window but interest in Town’s top scorer seems to have cooled in recent weeks.

And McAleny says Town have their spark back thanks to those new additions and the recruitment of Gethin Jones.

He followed in McAleny’s footsteps by joining from Everton’s Under-23s six months after McAleny.

The play-offs are still a possibility and McAleny says they are going to give it their all in these final 18 games.

Town head to the Gills as a team transformed just a month after a morale sapping 2-0 home defeat to Steve Lovell’s side.

McAleny said: “Paddy is a good addition and it is only going to strengthen us.

“We have strengthened the squad and it is obvious to see we have got a little bit of a spark again.

“That is definitely going to stand us in good stead and we are going to finish of the season strong and give it a good go.”