Feel-good factor is sweeping through Bamber Bridge - boss Jamie Milligan

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo:Ruth Hornby)

Brig have begun the new NPL Premier Division season in fine style, winning five of their opening nine league games to sit fifth in the NPL Premier Division.

One of the leading scorers in the division so far this season, all of Brig’s attacking prowess was to the fore on Saturday as they thumped Scarborough Athletic 4-2 away from home.

Unfortunately, they suffered only their second league defeat of the season on Tuesday when they were narrowly beaten by the odd goal by FC United of Manchester at Broadhurst Park.

Tipped to be one of the favourites to win promotion, the Red Rebels are managed by former boss Neil Reynolds and had Brig legend Alistair Waddecar in their line-up – the first time he had faced hisold club since leaving in the summer.

Milligan felt his men deserved a point at least against FC United but on the whole is thrilled at the way his young side has progressed since the first game of the season when they were beaten 3-0 by Buxton. “There is a good feel factor around the club at the moment,” said Milligan.

“Off the pitch things are good. We have got a new secretary, a new analyst – they both doing really well.

“Gates appear to be picking up, so there’s a lot of gooing things going on not just on the pitch.

“At the end of the day, it all boils down to results and we need to keep working so keep the good feeling going.”

This weekend, Brig turn their attentions to FA Cup duty. After walloping Northern League outfit West Allotment Celtic 7-2 in the first qualifying round, Brig are likely tobe tested a little bit more by their next opponents.

They travel to Runcorn Linnets, who are going well in the NPL West Division.

They have won five of their first seven games and will be confident of their own patch after winning all three of their home games in the league.

“Runcorn Linnets are going to be tough game for us,” Milligan said. “They have been to watch us so they will know what we are about.

“We’ve been to see them so I think it will be a good game and a tough tie for us.”