Farsley Celtic 1, Chorley 2: Magpies go third after comeback victory

The Magpies had to come from behind to extend their unbeaten run to nine games and struggled to impose themselves in an unconvincing first half. They improved after the break but left it late before snatching the winner with a couple of the 90 minutes left.

After a quiet opening, Will Tomlinson forced a good low save from Harry Wright but it was Celtic who struck first on 21 minutes when Jordan Richards’ centre was nodded down for Lewis Turner to volley into the net.

Chorley equalised with a touch of good fortune after 38 minutes. Mike Calveley’s surging run into the box led to a lay-off for Billy Whitehouse whose strike took a deflection and looped beyond Wright before clipping the bar on its way into the net. It was his first goal for the club.

Millenic Alli hit the winner for Chorley in their victory over Farsley Celtic (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

Moments later only a great stop by Wright with his outstretched foot prevented Connor Hall, through on goal, from putting the Magpies in front.

Wright did well to parry aside a stinging Tomlinson drive from distance after the interval, yet Celtic were sharp in attack themselves, two decent chances from headers missing the target.

Millenic Alli entered the fray with some 20 minutes to play and once again was to prove the game-changer. But, before then, Matt Urwin twice denied Luke Parkin, beating out a close-range attempt and late on tipping over his clever, curling free-kick – a top-drawer save.

Then on 88 minutes Alli won it for Chorley. Whitehouse made space for one of his trademark crosses and Alli rose majestically to beat Turner with a towering header.

Jamie Vermiglio hailed a vital victory post-match. "Farsley caused us problems and will no doubt feel hard done by to have lost but after conceding a sloppy goal we’ve shown the character to fight back and win,” he said.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Henley, Smith, Baines, Whitehouse, Calveley (Goodridge,75), Tomlinson, Ustabasi (Alli,70), Blyth (Leather,90), Blakeman, Hall. Unused subs. Shenton, Birchall.

Att. 943.