The fixture will take place at Deepdale on the weekend of January 7.

Preston’s last win at this stage of the competition was back in 2018.

Here is how North End have performed in their previous third round outings:

Cardiff City 2-1 Preston North End (A.E.T) (2022)

Preston were knocked out in the third round of last year’s competition.

Isaak Davies first half goal for Cardiff was cancelled out by a 54th minute penalty by Daniel Johnson.

Extra time was required, with the game at 1-1 at the end of the regular period of play.

With four minutes remaining, the Bluebirds claimed the victory, as Mark Harris scored the winner.

Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 Preston North End (2021)

It was an afternoon to forget for Preston at Adams Park back in 2021.

Goals from Fred Onyedinma and Joe Jacobson gave the home team an early 2-0 lead after only 10 minutes.

Josh Knight added another ahead of the half hour mark, before Emil Riis pulled one back for North End.

Wycombe rounded off their win in the 82nd minute, with Alex Samuel making it 4-1.

Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City (2020)

Adam Idah claimed a hat-trick for Norwich as Preston were defeated 4-2 at Deepdale in 2020.

Onel Hernandez was also on the scoresheet for the Canaries, while Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop also had the ball in the back of the net, but for nothing more than North End consolations.

Preston North End 1-3 Doncaster Rovers (2019)

Preston failed to progress further than the third round in 2019 as well, with Doncaster beating them 3-1 at Deepdale.

John Marquis opened the scoring after five minutes, before Andrew Hughes levelled the scores before the hour mark.

Goals from Tom Anderson and Mallik Wilks in the final 18 minutes proved to be the difference, as Rovers progressed.

Wycombe Wanderers 1-5 Preston North End (2018)

It was a better trip to Adams Park for Preston in 2018, as they produced a 5-1 victory over Wycombe.