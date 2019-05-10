Championship transfer records

Every Championship side ranked by how much cash they splashed on their record signing

The summer transfer window is rapidly approaching, and a number of sides will be looking to smash their transfer record in the coming months.

Here's every Championship side ranked by the value of their record signing...

Jon Taylor (2016/17)

1. Rotherham - 540k

Jon Taylor (2016/17)
Ryan Leonard (2018/19)

2. Millwall - 990k

Ryan Leonard (2018/19)
Neil Mellor (2006/07)

3. Preston North End - 2m

Neil Mellor (2006/07)
Sergi Canos (2016/17)

4. Brentford - 2.6m

Sergi Canos (2016/17)
