EFL Championship ball

Every Championship club's season-on-season performance - ranked in order

Has your Championship team got better or worse from last season?

Here, we take at every Championship club's record at the same stage last campaign and compare it to now. Naturally, some have improved dramatically while some have quickly deteriorated... Click and scroll through the pages - and thank Nick Harris (@sportingintel) for providing the statistics.

Games played: 36. 'Current points: 22.'Points at this stage last season: 52 'Points difference: -30

1. Ipswich Town: -57.7% (24th)

Games played: 36. 'Current points: 22.'Points at this stage last season: 52 'Points difference: -30
Getty
Buy a Photo
Games played: 36. 'Current points: 36'Points at this stage last season: 77 'Points difference: -41'*In League One last season

2. Wigan Athletic: -53.2% (23rd)

Games played: 36. 'Current points: 36'Points at this stage last season: 77 'Points difference: -41'*In League One last season
Getty
Buy a Photo
Games played: 36. 'Current points: 33.'Points at this stage last season: 62'Points difference: -29'*In League One last season

3. Rotherham United: -46.7% (22nd)

Games played: 36. 'Current points: 33.'Points at this stage last season: 62'Points difference: -29'*In League One last season
Getty
Buy a Photo
Games played: 36. 'Current points: 44.'Points at this stage last season: 73 'Points difference: -29'*In League One last season

4. Blackburn Rovers: -39.7 (21st)

Games played: 36. 'Current points: 44.'Points at this stage last season: 73 'Points difference: -29'*In League One last season
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6