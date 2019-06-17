Every Championship club's most valuable player and their valuation - ranked in order
We are bang in the middle of the transfer season with Championship clubs needing to complete their business before the deadline on August 8.
For some clubs, it could be a case of looking to sell their prized assets in order to fund any potential incomings. Here, with data from TransferMarkt, we take a look at each of the 24 second-tier clubs' most valuable player. Click and scroll through the pages to discover some VERY questionable and harsh values:
1. George Moncur (Luton Town)
Market value (according to TransferMarkt): 675,000