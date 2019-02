Here - we offer our verdict on who we think is the every second tier club's marquee signing. Click and scroll through the pages - and let us know what you think of our suggestions.

1. Aston Villa - Tom Carroll Appeared in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City. Carroll, signed on loan, will add some much needed competition in Villas central midfield department.

2. Birmingham City - Kerim Mrabti Was reportedly eyed by Premier League Newcastle United in the summer for 1m before joining the Blues from Djurgardens IF on a free transfers. Scored nine goals in Sweden last season.

3. Blackburn Rovers - Ben Brereton Initially joining on loan from Nottingham Forest last summer, the 19-year-old completed a permanent switch to Ewood Park in January. Still awaiting his first Rovers goal, however boss Tony Mowbray holds him in high regard.

4. Bolton Wanderers - Remi Matthews The goalkeeper signed on a free transfers from Norwich City and could prove vital in Boltons fight against relegation as they looked to stop conceding goals. 45 have been shipped so far.

