Every Championship club's home record over the last 10 years - and the results WILL surprise you
It's a cliche, but they say every football club should aim to make their home stadium a fortress.
And courtesy of research from Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk we're able to discover which Championship clubs have had the most success at home. We look at all the current 24 second tier clubs' points per game ratio over the last 10 years on home soil and rank them in order. Every season has been taken into consideration for each club, whether they were in the Premier League, Championship, League One or Two:
1. Wigan Athletic - 24th
P223 W81 D73 L69 = 316 pts. That gives the Latics a points per game ratio of 1.42.