Morecambe went down to a third successive 1-0 defeat in League Two at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Harry Clifton’s goal on 20 minutes, following a Morecambe mistake, was enough to give Rovers three points as the Shrimps’ search for a first goal of the new campaign continues.

Derek Adams made two changes from the side that lost against Gillingham, on-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams making his debut and Jordan Slew given his first league start this season.

It was Doncaster who began the better with David Tutonda’s vital intervention preventing Luke Molyneux from getting on the end of Brandon Fleming’s cross before the unmarked Owen Bailey headed a corner wide from close range.

Morecambe keeper Stuart Moore Picture: Jack Taylor

They somehow failed to take the lead on 18 minutes when veteran striker Billy Sharp failed to slide home Jamie Sterry’s cross and Clifton made a mess of the rebound.

The latter’s blushes were spared two minutes later as he was handed a gift by the Shrimps.

Goalkeeper Stuart Moore failed to control Tutonda’s pass and Clifton nipped in to steal the ball and drill it into the empty net.

Moore made amends four minutes later when he tipped Jordan Gibson’s clever lob onto the crossbar.

After a tough start, the Shrimps began to force their way into the game.

Fleming pulled back Gwion Edwards, denying him a clear run on goal, but only received a yellow card when red looked the clearest option.

The second half began with Patrick Kelly and Clifton seeing efforts deflected wide before the Shrimps enjoyed their best spell.

With Edwards causing problems, they forced two corners in quick succession as Tutonda forced clumsy saves from home keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

As the Shrimps pushed forward at the death, Doncaster substitute Ephraim Yeboah saw a shot superbly cleared off the line.

However, it was Morecambe who went closest to a goal when substitute Adam Lewis curled a volley narrowly wide with Sharman-Lowe beaten.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Anderson, Olowu, Fleming, Gibson (Hurst 61), Bailey, Kelly (Sbarra 74), Clifton, Molyneux (Yeboah 74), Sharp (Ironside 61). Subs not used: Lawlor, Broadbent, McGrath.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda (Lewis 79), Songo’o (White 79), Jones, Edwards (Tollitt 79), Macadam, Slew, Hope (Angol 70). Subs not used: Scales, Millen, Taylor.

Referee: Scott Tallis.

Attendance: 6,833.