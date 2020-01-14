Derek Adams wants Morecambe to turn draws into wins going into Port Vale meeting

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is looking for three points as quickly as possible as the Shrimps aim to move away from the foot of the League Two table.

Saturday’s point against Colchester United saw Morecambe leapfrog Stevenage into second-bottom position after their defeat to Port Vale.

Ironically, Adams’ players host Vale on Tuesday night, looking for only a second victory in 10 league games under the new manager.

Only nine points separate the bottom seven sides with 20 games of the season still to play and Adams is bullish about what could lie ahead.

“We’re trying to catch the teams above us but we have to try and get three points to do that,” he said.

“One point isn’t as good as three points; three points can quickly put you up the league.

“I think there’s nothing in this league, I haven’t seen an outstanding team so far; I think there’s a lot of teams that have been able to grind out victories.

“The standard isn’t as good as it was a few years ago and that’s something we have to believe in going forward.

“We went to Bradford, dominated, and they are at the top of the league.

“We’ve shown we can compete, now we have to get the three points on the board.”

The man Morecambe will have to keep quiet when Vale visit the Globe Arena is striker Tom Pope.

He has been a constant thorn in the Shrimps’ side for a number of years but Adams believes his players can take heart from some of their recent performances.

“We have to take the game to Port Vale,” he said.

“There are good strikers in this league but we’ve shown against the likes of (James) Vaughan at Bradford we can keep them quiet.”

Morecambe go into the game on the back of a promising display against Colchester at the weekend.

There were good signs from all four new arrivals, though it was Burnley loanees Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips who really caught the eye.

“I think we’re disappointed not to have won the match because of the opportunities we created,” Adams admitted.

“Colchester are way up the league and they would have expected to come here, win and put on a good performance.

“We now look forward to Tuesday and we will have to put on a similar performance to get the three points.”

Adams also had a word of praise for the Shrimps fans for the backing they gave to the players against Colchester.

“The supporters have been magnificent,” he said.

“Supporters are here to watch exciting football, free-flowing football, players going forward and they have seen that, especially in the second half.”