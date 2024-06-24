Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek Adams has responded to any scepticism among Morecambe fans following his return to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Pre-season training gets underway next week with Adams now in charge of the Shrimps for the third time.

Both his previous stints as manager were anything but uneventful.

Having succeeded Jim Bentley in November 2019, Adams saw that campaign curtailed because of Covid, followed by the passing of Christian Mbulu.

Derek Adams is back in charge at Morecambe Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The following season, played largely behind closed doors, ended with promotion to League One before Adams swiftly departed for Bradford City.

After returning in February 2022, he masterminded survival in the third tier before relegation 12 months later.

Then, with Morecambe having enjoyed a promising start to this season, he made an ill-fated return to Ross County last November after they met his release clause.

That reign only lasted 12 games before agreeing a rolling contract in returning to Morecambe three weeks ago.

Acknowledging some fans may wonder what’s to stop him from leaving again, Adams maintains that the Shrimps had benefited from his work on and off the pitch.

He said: “I think that there’s been circumstances for that, but what you’ve got to remember is the football club has had good compensation for me from two football clubs.

“I’ve obviously compensated them by getting promoted, enabling them to get transfer fees for players, the FA Cup run to Chelsea, so it’s two-sided.”

However, Adams’ staff for next season won’t include David Fitzgerald after his departure from the club was confirmed last weekend.

Fitzgerald had joined the Shrimps in January, having been brought in as first-team and senior professional development coach by former boss Ged Brannan.

He had come in after 11 years with Accrington Stanley, either side of a stint with Bury, and was also helping to plug the gap created by the departure of Greg Strong, Morecambe’s former head of recruitment.

A Morecambe statement said Fitzgerald had left following a ‘restructuring’ of Adams’ staff.

It added: “We’d like to thank David for his efforts during his time at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium and wish him well in his future endeavours.”