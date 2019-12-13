Derek Adams sees a similarity between Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle roles

Morecambe boss Derek Adams believes the task he inherited at the Globe Arena isn’t too far removed from that which confronted him at Plymouth Argyle.

Adams took over from Jim Bentley with the Shrimps bottom of League Two and aiming to avoid relegation after 13 years in the EFL.

He made the move to Morecambe last month, more than six months on from leaving Plymouth after the best part of four years in charge.

The final season did not go exactly to plan as Adams left with Argyle on the brink of relegation back to League Two.

However, Adams’ three seasons before then had brought a Wembley play-off final appearance, promotion and a seventh-placed finish in League One.

On the face of it, the two clubs’ respective sizes and ambitions do not indicate sides with similarities but Morecambe’s boss maintained there is some common ground.

“I’m with a new club and looking forward to the challenge,” Adams said.

“It’s a similar challenge to the one I had at Plymouth where we didn’t know how much money we could generate.

“Plymouth had just come out of administration and we were living within our means.

“The budget was a mid-table budget and we knew the restrictions; now I’m at Morecambe and it’s the same restriction.”

Having replaced Bentley as Morecambe manager, Adams found himself with a couple of spaces to fill on the touchline following the departures of former assistant boss Ken McKenna and goalkeeping coach Lee Jones.

John McMahon has succeeded McKenna, while club captain Barry Roche was named as Jones’ replacement.

Roche was on the bench for the first game after that appointment – the defeat at Crewe Alexandra – but was not involved in the matchday 18 for last weekend’s draw with Carlisle United.

Instead, Andre Da Silva Mendes was named as the back-up keeper behind Mark Halstead.

“We’ve promoted Andre with Barry being the goalkeeping coach,” Adams explained.

“He’s still registered as a player at this moment in time.

“However, he’s now got a large responsibility in looking after the keepers, not just at first team level but the Academy as well.”

Another player to have been absent from proceedings in recent weeks is defender Adam Buxton.

The summer arrival from Tranmere Rovers hasn’t made the bench, let alone the starting XI, in recent weeks.

“Adam Buxton hasn’t been involved for a number of weeks,” Adams acknowledged.

“That’s due to the make-up of the team.”