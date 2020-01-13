Derek Adams praises Morecambe youngster Carlos Mendes-Gomes for his performances of late

Morecambe boss Derek Adams believes Carlos Mendes-Gomes is repaying the faith shown in him by the Shrimps’ coaching staff.

The 21-year-old has started the last six games since being restored to the line-up for last month’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

It’s his best run of consecutive appearances since moving to the Globe Arena in the summer of 2018, having played 19 matches in his first season.

His eight appearances this season have yielded his first goal during the Boxing Day defeat to Oldham Athletic, not to mention a number of promising performances.

He again looked bright during the second half of Saturday’s draw with Colchester United, helped by a switch of flanks once John O’Sullivan was introduced for Jordan Slew midway through the second half.

Adams explained: “We swapped sides; we took him across our side in the second half when we took on John O’Sullivan, just to help him a bit.

“I think that when he runs with the ball and finds a pass – and he found a couple of good passes for (A-Jay) Leitch-Smith when he came on.

“That’s what he can do. He’s only a young kid, he’s 21 years of age; before I came here he hadn’t been playing much in the team.

“We’ve given him that licence to go and play and excite the crowd – and he’s done that.”

However, another of the club’s youngsters has departed the Globe Arena on loan in search of some regular football.

Teenage striker Kyle Hawley has joined FC United of Manchester for a month as Adams looks to trim his squad, either by permanent departures or loan moves.

The 19-year-old, however, was an unused substitute as the Rebels were beaten 7-0 in their FA Trophy tie at Barrow on Saturday.

Heading away from the Globe Arena permanently is midfielder Joe Lynch, whose departure was announced last Friday.

He had joined the club on a non-contract basis after being released by his former club Crewe Alexandra.

However, the 20-year-old found regular football hard to come by and only made one appearance for the Shrimps’ first team.

That came as a substitute in the 5-1 defeat against Blackpool in the Leasing.com Trophy group stage match in September.