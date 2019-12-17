Derek Adams hopes to see Morecambe fans out in force for Newport County meeting

Derek Adams has urged fans to back his side to take advantage of the club’s cut price ticket offer for the game against Newport at the Globe Arena on Saturday..

Tickets for the clash against Michael Flynn’s side can be brought for just £5 before the day of the game in the latest promotion by the club.

It aims to give Shrimps’ fans a special Christmas gift, while at the same time, giving the side a much-needed lift on matchday.

Adams said: “It is a great offer for fans and one I hope as many as possible take advantage of.

“This is the first game of a vital Christmas period for us and the first of two successive home games where we need to get points to lift us from the wrong end of the table.

“Our home form has been decent lately and our performances at the Globe have been pretty good and we need everyone pulling in the same direction at such an important time.

“We have 25 games to go this season so there is still a lot of football to be played but we know we need to start picking up points.”

One problem Adams does have is a lack of central defenders with Ritchie Sutton’s sending off at Plymouth giving him a one match ban.

With Sam Lavelle also suspended, that leaves just Steve Old as a recognised player in that position.

He will be hopeful however that both Aaron Wildig and Andrew Tutte will be back after missing the weekend trip through illness.