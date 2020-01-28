Derek Adams hopes Morecambe can add to their squad before the January transfer window closes

Morecambe manager Derek Adams admits he is looking forward to the closure of the January transfer window.

Clubs have until 11pm on Friday to bring in the players they hope can fulfil their objectives between now and the end of the season.

The Shrimps’ boss has been especially active so far this month, bringing in six players ahead of their trip to Walsall on Tuesday evening.

Adam Phillips, Ryan Cooney, Toumani Diagouraga, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Jordan Slew and Christian Mbulu have all come into the club as Adams tries to build a squad capable of escaping relegation into the National League.

Their arrivals have been offset by the departures of Lewis Alessandra, George Tanner and Joe Lynch, loan moves for Kyle Hawley, Ibrahim Bakare and Tyler Brownsword, and the possible exits of Andrew Tutte and Adam Buxton, both of whom were made available earlier this month.

“It’s a difficult transfer window to work in,” Adams said.

“We’re obviously working to the budget that we have and we feel that we’ve done well.

“We need to continue but it’s always good when the window does close and everybody knows what they have to work with.”

Though Adams has spoken about the need for a squad cull, his shopping still hasn’t finished.

Having reinforced the goalkeeping, defensive, midfield and wide areas, the only gap would seem to be up front with the Shrimps in need of a goalscorer to emulate Aaron Collins’ impact a year ago.

After joining the club in February, he scored eight times in the final 15 matches of last season.

Not only did that make him the club’s top scorer but he also guided Morecambe away from the wrong end of the table and into a relatively respectable 18th place.

“At this moment in time we’re still trying to add another one,” Adams said.

“We’ve signed six already in the window and we’re going to try and add one more.

“That’s how it is at this moment in time.”

Of the January arrivals, Phillips has already hit the ground running with three goals and two assists in four appearances.

Cooney has been assured at right-back, while Diagouraga shone during Saturday’s draw with Cambridge United.

Carlos Mendes-Gomes might have been named as man of the match but Adams was in no doubt that it should have been Diagouraga.

“Carlos has done well but he was nowhere near man of the match,” Adams said.

“The man of the match was Toums, he was outstanding. He picks up an area where he gets on the ball but his use of the ball was excellent.”