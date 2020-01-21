Derek Adams hasn’t finished revamping his Morecambe squad just yet

Morecambe boss Derek Adams says he is looking to add at least two more faces to his squad during the January transfer window.

Adams has already made five signings during the current window with goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi becoming the latest man to join the Shrimps last week in a switch from Blackpool.

But Adams is still looking for more recruits as he looks to get a squad of players to move away from the bottom of League Two.

With a hugely important game against Cambridge at the Globe Arena on Saturday, Adams said: “We have shown promise over the last few weeks that we can get results and get us out of the position we are in but we still need to get players in.

“We are still trying to get two people in before the window closes to strengthen the squad even further and get better.

“We’ve strengthened the squad and the new signings have settled in well and done well.

“The rest of the players have taken them into the squad as well, which is good to see, and we have competition for places all over the park now which is great and it is up to everyone to feed off each other.”

Saturday’s defeat saw the Shrimps drop to the bottom of the league after Stevenage hammered Saturday’s opponents Cambridge 4-0 and Adams admits that this weekend’s game is a huge one for the club.

He said: “There are 18 games to go with Cambridge at home on Saturday, which is a really important game.

“Our home form has been pretty good in recent weeks and we need to build on that.

“We took four points from the games against Colchester, Port Vale and Northampton and if you had have asked people what they hoped for before those games they may have been happy with that.

“We’re not happy though because we think we should have had more points than the three we picked up and we have to look to get more points on the board this weekend.”

Cambridge beat the Shrimps in the final game of 2019 but have since gone on to lose four games in a row, including a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Stevenage at the Abbey Stadium last Saturday.