Derek Adams encouraged by early signs at Morecambe ahead of his 500th game as a manager

Derek Adams is prepared for a difficult day ahead as he prepares for his first league game as Morecambe manager.

Having defeated Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, Adams and his Shrimps players return to League Two action tomorrow.

The Shrimps head to Crawley Town, looking for a positive result to take them off the bottom of the table.

“It’s extremely tough,” Adams said of Saturday’s game, his 500th as a manager.

“Crawley had a very good win against Scunthorpe United on Saturday in the FA Cup and it’s a difficult place to go to.”

However, the Morecambe camp make the trip buoyed by their midweek win.

It might have been a less than full-strength Carlisle side which arrived at the Globe Arena but Adams’ players had to overturn a half-time deficit before winning 3-1.

“I thought the endeavour of the players was very good and we showed a bit of class of times,” he said.

“A-Jay Leitch-Smith linked up play with Cole Stockton, the midfield players showed a bit of class at times on the ball, defenders defended and I think they enjoyed winning the game.”

The midweek display was pleasing given the lack of preparation time.

Adams had only taken one training session and admitted it had been a hectic few days.

He said: “It’s been difficult because I’ve had so many people wanting to talk to me and give me information.

“We’ve won the game but I’d like to have had more time on the training field.

“I’ve gone into the game with a different formation in the second half, different set-plays, the different way I manage.

“The information I’ve been giving them is the taster course rather than the full course.”