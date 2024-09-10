Derek Adams has insisted that his Morecambe players will soon turn the corner after suffering a fifth successive league defeat at the weekend.

Saturday’s loss at Crewe Alexandra meant the Shrimps became the first Football League side in history to lose their first five fixtures by a 1-0 scoreline.

Defeat also means they remain rooted to the bottom of League Two, without a league goal a month into the new season.

Nevertheless, Adams remains bullish as to his new-look squad’s prospects with six points separating the bottom 11 at this point.

Ross Millen was a second-half substitute for Morecambe at Crewe Alexandra Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He said: “I have managed teams in more than 700 games and I know this team is a good side.

“They work hard. They can run and they can play and the time will change and, when it does, I think we will go on a really good run.

“We need to make the right choices at the right time in certain areas but, and I keep on saying it, we just need a break which eventually we will get and, when we do, I think we will give a team a good roasting.

“The players keep on going, You can see their fight and their determination and the supporters can see the effort they are all putting in.

“As strange as it seems, we are six points off 14th place and it is going to be a league where teams go on runs and catch those above them.

“I am sure we will be one of the teams that catches others too.”

After playing five of their first seven matches in all competitions on the road, the Shrimps are back on home soil for three of the next four.

First up at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium is this Saturday’s match against Colchester United.

They are looking for back-to-back away wins against the Shrimps after victory when the clubs met at the end of January.

Colchester have had a similarly busy summer in terms of signings and departures, with 16 players coming in and 25 heading through the exit door.

That business has brought one win and two draws from their first five matches, leaving them 18th in the early league table.