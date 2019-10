The Czech Republic squad set up base in Preston for three weeks of Euro 96 competition and even played a friendly against Bamber Bridge. We look back at how the visitors from eastern Europe wowed Lancashire and went so close to winning the trophy.

Czech Republic team for their match against Bamber Bridge at the non league side's at Irongate home in 1996

Czech Republic players pictured at the training session at Preston Grasshoppers

Czeching out, Vladimir Smicer bids a fond 'na shledanou' to Preston as the team leaves for Wembley and the final of Euro'96

Martin Noonan, the proprietor of Debonair International Menswear of Garstang Road, presents Czech Republic team coach Dusan Uhrin with a new suit for the Euro 96 Championships

