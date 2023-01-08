Cup tonic at Deepdale was much-needed after three successive home losses, says PNE fan Tim Mercer

However, this did give Ryan Lowe the luxury of giving forward Mikey O’Neill his first senior start, with Ched Evans rested following his heroics and winning goal away at Stoke on Monday.

Despite North End having the lion’s share of possession in the first period, it was a rather dull affair with few chances created.

Pretty much a typical home performance of this season, with plenty of sideways approach work but no final product.

A bigger talking point was how Huddersfield were not reduced to 10 men as one of their inexperienced players clearly brought down Ben Woodburn when already on a yellow card.

Such was the surprise that his own manager substituted him straight away before any further damage could be done.

Preston did come out after their half-time brew with more intent, but conceded first with some very sloppy defending that gave the Terriers two bites of the cherry before putting the ball in the net.

Despite some more wobbly defending, the hosts levelled within a few minutes as a dangerous Woodburn cross resulted in an own goal.

With O’Neil striving to get his head on the cross he appeared to unsight a defender who, seeing the ball too late, put past his own keeper.

The goal galvanised the men in white shirts, with Bambo Diaby smashing in the second from close range, following a free-kick, and Alan Browne sneaking in between two defenders and the keeper for the third in the closing stages.

For this fan Diaby was man of the match, not least for a superb block inside the six-yard area with the scores at 1-1 after more mistakes at the back.

Whilst the win is welcome, it is clear we continue to struggle when it comes to creating and taking good chances. Too often there is either a poor quality cross or a lack of incisiveness as we approach the opposition box.

Something needs to change, but at least it was a positive to see the academy professionals on the bench and being given a chance. In addition to O’Neil’s start, Finlay Cross-Adair and Kaedyn Kamara got some game time with the latter making his debut.

I have to be honest and admit, along with a fair number around me, that I was not really aware of Kamara.