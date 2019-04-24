Courtney Meppen-Walter says boss Jamie Vermiglio and the togetherness of this Chorley FC squad is why the Magpies are battling it out for promotion from the National League North

Courtney Meppen-Walter says boss Jamie Vermiglio and the togetherness of the squad is why Chorley are battling it out with Stockport County for the National League North title.

The Magpies have lost in the play-offs in the last two seasons but ever since Vermilgio took over at the start of the season they have been going for automatic promotion.

With one game to go the Magpies are a point behind County and need a result in their home clash with Bradford Park Avenue – and for their rivals to slip-up at basement side Nuneaton – if they are to claim the title.

A 1-0 defeat at Spennymoor Town saw Jim Gannon’s Stockport side leapfrog Chorley back into pole position.

And Meppen-Walter, who joined the club for his second spell in June 2018, says togetherness is key as they bid to complete their aim of promotion either on Saturday or in the play-offs.

Speaking about why they have competed at the top this season, the 24-year-old said: “It is Jamie. He is not like our manager, he is our mate and that works wonders for us.

“I have been at places before where the manager is too much and loses the lads.

“He has been brilliant for me. It is good what we have got here.

“We have got a real togetherness at the club.”

Off the pitch it has not been a great season for Meppen-Walter who was convicted of drink driving.

But he is determined to make it one of his best on it, as the Magpies eye promotion.

He said: “All season all I have wanted is promotion.

“If it happens it would be the best.”

Meppen-Walter has been working hard to rebuild his reputation within the local community through increased work for the Chorley FC Community Foundation .

The defender has worked with the club’s soccer schools and he has been pleased by the fans’ support as he wants them to give the club a boost for the end of the season.

He said: “The fans are always good for me.

“I love working in the soccer schools.

“It gives me and the lads a real boost when they come and watch us and support us.”